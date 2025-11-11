Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Arc Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arc Resources in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arc Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Arc Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AETUF

Arc Resources Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Arc Resources has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Arc Resources had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 30.77%.The business had revenue of $889.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arc Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arc Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 306.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Arc Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Arc Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.