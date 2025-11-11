Essential 40 Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ESN) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Essential 40 Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ESN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.10. 48,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 40,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Essential 40 Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $178.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.79.

About Essential 40 Stock ETF

The Essential 40 Stock ETF (ESN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Essential 40 Stock index. The fund attempts to track an index of 40 US blue-chip stocks that are deemed essential to the US economy by the index provider. Holdings are equally weighted in the index ESN was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by KKM Financial.

