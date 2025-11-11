Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.7720. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.7610, with a volume of 273,426 shares.

Xtant Medical Trading Up 1.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 125.8% during the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60,997 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 94.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 412,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xtant Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $4,875,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

