American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.2857.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 target price on American Public Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.
APEI stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $596.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. American Public Education has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.
