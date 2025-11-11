American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.2857.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 target price on American Public Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APEI stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $596.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. American Public Education has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

