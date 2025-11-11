Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.04 and traded as high as $22.00. Dana shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 2,285,653 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Dana from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Dana from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Dana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Dana had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dana has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dana

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $218,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Dana by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 55,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dana by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

