Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) Trading Up 18.3% – Should You Buy?

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) shot up 18.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 191,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 202,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5918.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDTH. Wall Street Zen cut Trident Digital Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trident Digital Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trident Digital Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

