Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.91 and traded as high as C$8.87. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 2,755,714 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

