Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $454.40 and traded as high as $487.60. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $486.25, with a volume of 85,327 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

