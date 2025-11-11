Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 40,592 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,047,000 after buying an additional 2,330,898 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 116.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,246,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,127,000 after buying an additional 1,208,296 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $55,182,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.9% during the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,297 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $851.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

