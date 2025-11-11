Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) VP Lisa Britt Sells 10,225 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) VP Lisa Britt sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TMO opened at $577.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,700,154,000 after buying an additional 309,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,264,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,759,000 after purchasing an additional 498,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,732,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,426,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

