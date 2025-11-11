Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 8,757 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 8,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $2,113,414.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 400,321 shares in the company, valued at $96,613,470.14. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $873,578.77.

On Thursday, October 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $2,387,888.46.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 11,898 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.53, for a total transaction of $2,742,845.94.

On Monday, October 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 19,761 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $4,013,854.32.

On Monday, October 20th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 2,739 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.19, for a total value of $578,449.41.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $4,063,978.61.

On Monday, October 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,800 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total value of $2,099,952.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,137 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $978,649.87.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $2,712,900.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $253.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average of $135.55. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $257.07. The company has a market cap of $284.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

