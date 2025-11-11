TSE:HLF Q1 EPS Estimate Cut by Raymond James Financial

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Liner Foods in a report released on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.

TSE:HLF opened at C$13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.10. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$13.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$396.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.73.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

