UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 596,356 Shares of Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $3,262,067.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,847,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,118.36. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UWM alerts:

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $3,435,010.56.

On Friday, October 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $3,333,630.04.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $3,399,229.20.

On Monday, October 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $3,476,755.48.

On Friday, October 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $3,500,609.72.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $3,417,119.88.

On Monday, October 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $3,315,739.36.

On Friday, October 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $3,202,431.72.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.79. UWM Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. Analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 3,224,806 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 1,144.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 2,296,205 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,032,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in UWM by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,758,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UWMC

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.