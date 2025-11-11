Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $75,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,966,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,735,628.75. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $52,139,740.00.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $71.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 145.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 76,549 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,097,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

