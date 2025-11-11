Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HCKT Q1 Earnings

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for The Hackett Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hackett Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCKT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

HCKT stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $500.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. The Hackett Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in The Hackett Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

