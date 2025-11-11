What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Onto Innovation Q1 Earnings?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of ONTO opened at $141.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $228.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

