Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,966 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 64.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 48.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,748,000 after purchasing an additional 181,104 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.50 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.45.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

