Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.73 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 353.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Spillane sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.78, for a total transaction of $642,033.60. Following the sale, the director owned 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,269.06. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $250.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.7%

Boston Beer stock opened at $201.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.85. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.34 and a 52 week high of $329.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $537.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.97 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.