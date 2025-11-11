OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPRX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OptimizeRx stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.51 million, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.24. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. OptimizeRx had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 9.42%.The business had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. OptimizeRx has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OptimizeRx

In other news, CEO Stephen L. Silvestro sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 188,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,175. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $194,488.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,320.35. This represents a 20.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 119.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.