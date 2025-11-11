QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

QVC Group Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of QVCGA opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.04. QVC Group has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($9.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Permit Capital LLC raised its stake in QVC Group by 141.2% during the third quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 361,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 211,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QVC Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 42,913 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of QVC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QVC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QVC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

