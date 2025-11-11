National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a $16.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.38. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $14.50.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $585,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $361,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

