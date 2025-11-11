Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,596 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $470,716,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,750,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,662,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,086 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,362,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,047,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,500,000 after buying an additional 2,219,444 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

