Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 13,289 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 148.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Baidu by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 129.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 294,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 36.9% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 38,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. CLSA raised Baidu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Arete Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Macquarie raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Baidu from $91.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU stock opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $149.51. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.