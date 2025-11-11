Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $397.33.

Get Dillard's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DDS

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.6%

DDS stock opened at $609.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.15. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $282.24 and a 52-week high of $637.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.64.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total value of $445,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,650. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 790.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 220.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 110.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.