HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect HeartCore Enterprises to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 141.93%. On average, analysts expect HeartCore Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 million, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.91. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTCR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HeartCore Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of HeartCore Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

