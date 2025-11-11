Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 10,100 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,557,336.95. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,497 shares of company stock worth $3,405,081. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

