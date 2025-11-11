Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.26 Million Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,946 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter worth $296,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $465,902.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,526.28. This represents a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 50,490 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $1,962,546.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,278.02. The trade was a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,705 shares of company stock valued at $27,084,774. 53.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of KNSA opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.