Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 93,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $348.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

