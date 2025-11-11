Biocorrx (BICX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Biocorrx to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Biocorrx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BICX opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Biocorrx has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Biocorrx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biocorrx presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Biocorrx Company Profile

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

