42,998 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

