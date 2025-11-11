Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 947.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth $65,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 108.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFH. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bread Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.4%

BFH opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.30 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 9.37%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

