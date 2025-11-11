Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,992 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,650,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ringcentral by 354.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 679,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,026,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after acquiring an additional 512,834 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the 1st quarter valued at $12,101,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 306,971 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -193.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $638.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Ringcentral’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ringcentral presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In other Ringcentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $825,129.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 407,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,935.66. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $32,240.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 110,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,362.34. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,430 shares of company stock worth $2,291,052 over the last 90 days. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

