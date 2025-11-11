Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 7,806 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

