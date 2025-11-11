Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 9,867 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at $96,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,276 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,654,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,938,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of Rithm Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.30. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.08%.The firm had revenue of $314.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

RITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

