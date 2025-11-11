Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 254,627 Shares of BRP Inc. $DOOO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 696.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,627 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BRP by 9.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in BRP by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.42 and a beta of 1.21. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.33%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

