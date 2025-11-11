Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

