Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 76,764 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 515.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $43,092,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $25,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth $12,359,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,388,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,406,000 after purchasing an additional 461,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 84.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.The business had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AROC

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 40,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,022,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 184,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,821.60. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason C. Rebrook bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $241,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,930.87. This represents a 15.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.