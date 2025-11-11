Box, Inc. $BOX Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in BOX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BOX by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

BOX Trading Up 1.9%

BOX stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.87.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $561,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,454,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,055,129.65. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,931. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,724 shares of company stock worth $3,309,293. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.