Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 13,192 Shares of Calix, Inc $CALX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after buying an additional 545,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,207,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $12,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Calix by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,509,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 270,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $13,599,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,075. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,434,800 over the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $265.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

