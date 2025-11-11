Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 43,861 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,861 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,038,594,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,745 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,035.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 793,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,803,000 after acquiring an additional 727,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE MMC opened at $177.89 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.18 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.