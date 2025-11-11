Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 42,517 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 980.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,132 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $254.06 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.68 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.80.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

