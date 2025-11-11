Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 62.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,647,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.37. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

