Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,664 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.59.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

