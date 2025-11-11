Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Aviva PLC increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $24,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised NRG Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

