Aviva PLC Has $16.31 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,296,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,833,000 after buying an additional 409,379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,298,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after acquiring an additional 347,854 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,920 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,230,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 260,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 136.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,995,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PBA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.