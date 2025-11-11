Aviva PLC Acquires 7,188 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $133.69 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

