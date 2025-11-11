Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ambiq Micro to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Get Ambiq Micro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMBQ

Ambiq Micro Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:AMBQ opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Ambiq Micro has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Ambiq Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.440–0.340 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ambiq Micro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,210,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth about $643,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambiq Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambiq Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.