Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FINGF. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This represents a yield of 214.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.22. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

