Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.3333.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

CCAP opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 24.12%.The firm had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crescent Capital BDC

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,736.51. This represents a 20.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $165,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

