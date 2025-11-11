Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,819,000 after buying an additional 232,401 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,319.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 176,290 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $726,369,000 after acquiring an additional 143,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,846,053,000 after purchasing an additional 105,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,532,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

TDY opened at $520.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $553.50 and a 200 day moving average of $528.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $419.00 and a 12 month high of $595.99. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.